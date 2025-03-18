First Alert Weather: Chilly night before a warm-up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a cold night ahead, then a brief warm-up before the next cold front.
Tonight, skies will be clear with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s.
Wednesday will be pleasantly warm – other than high pollen counts continuing – with afternoon highs in the low 80s.
Our next cold front arrives Thursday with afternoon showers, though amounts look to be light – less than a quarter of an inch.
Skies will be sunny again on Friday, but it will be breezy and cool with highs only in the 60s.
We have a nice weekend ahead with plenty of sun and highs in the 70s.
Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
- WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm. High: 81
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds late. Low: 53
- THURSDAY: Clouds with afternoon showers. High: 72
- FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy & cool. 39/68
- SATURDAY: Sunny. 40/76
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 51/77
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a brief shower. 58/79
- TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 59/73
