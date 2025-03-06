First Alert Weather: Chilly night Thursday, then a very nice Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team said Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia can expect to see cold temperatures on Thursday night.

Here’s what you can expect Friday and into the weekend:

A chilly night ahead with some patchy frost near/west of U.S. 301.

More widespread frost across Southeast Georgia as lows dip into the 30s inland to the 40s at the beaches.

A really nice TGIF ahead under sunny skies with afternoon temperatures into the low 70s.

Clouds will increase Saturday in what will be the “pick day” of the weekend with afternoon highs in the 70s.

The next frontal system brings a few showers Saturday night with rain increasing Sunday into Sunday night.

TONIGHT: Clear/chilly. Low: 40… 30s inland with patchy frost near/west of Highway 301… more widespread frost SE Ga.

FRIDAY: Sunny & nice. High: 72

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 49

SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy. High: 75

SUNDAY: Rain. 60/72

MONDAY: Shower early… becoming partly cloudy. 56/68

TUESDAY: Sunny. 43/73

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 48/80

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. 55/77

