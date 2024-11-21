First Alert Weather: Clear and chilly tonight for the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a chilly night ahead for Thursday. Here’s what you can expect now through the weekend:
- Clear and chilly this evening
- Temperatures drop into the 50s after sunset.
- Morning lows will be in the lower to mid-40s.
- Sunny again Friday with highs only in the lower 60s.
- Some Southeast Georgia neighborhoods won’t get out of the upper 50s Friday.
- Sunny and cool for the weekend.
