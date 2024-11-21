First Alert Weather: Clear and chilly tonight for the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a chilly night ahead for Thursday. Here’s what you can expect now through the weekend:

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Clear and chilly this evening

Temperatures drop into the 50s after sunset.

Morning lows will be in the lower to mid-40s.

Sunny again Friday with highs only in the lower 60s.

Some Southeast Georgia neighborhoods won’t get out of the upper 50s Friday.

Sunny and cool for the weekend.

