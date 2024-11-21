Local

First Alert Weather: Clear and chilly tonight for the Jacksonville area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Weather
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a chilly night ahead for Thursday. Here’s what you can expect now through the weekend:

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

  • Clear and chilly this evening
  • Temperatures drop into the 50s after sunset.
  • Morning lows will be in the lower to mid-40s.
  • Sunny again Friday with highs only in the lower 60s.
  • Some Southeast Georgia neighborhoods won’t get out of the upper 50s Friday.
  • Sunny and cool for the weekend.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!