FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clouds & sprinkles with showers moving east

The First Alert Weather team is currently tracking clouds & sprinkles with light showers moving quickly east, windy & temps. dropping from the 70s into the 60s.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Unseasonably warm temperatures through the rest of this week into the upcoming weekend.

Lots of sun each day with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees – near record highs. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

There will be little or no rain until a cold front arrives Monday producing afternoon & evening showers & thunderstorms.

7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 67

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 66

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 87

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 65/88

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 67/89

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy… afternoon showers & thunderstorms. 67/80

TUESDAY: Shower early… then sun. 55/74

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 51/73

