First Alert Weather: Cold front to bring a big temperature drop and some rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the weather for you this Thanksgiving Day.

Here’s what you can expect:

A near-record-warm Thanksgiving will be followed by a downright chilly Black Friday.

A cold front will sweep across the area tonight bringing a few brief showers. Temperatures will fall into the 50s to low 60s by morning.

Friday will be cloudy & cool in the morning. Light rain will quickly overspread the area in the afternoon dropping temps. a few more degrees. So a jacket + an umbrella for the day.

Skies will clear for the weekend with much cooler temps. but nice fall weather overall. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Even colder next weeks with inland frost & possibly a light inland freeze each morning Tuesday – Thursday.

Nothing is expected to develop in the tropics. There are only three days remaining in the ‘24 Atlantic hurricane season.

More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny & warm with temps. in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few showers are moving into inland SE Ga.

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy with a few brief evening showers. Low: 58

FRIDAY: Cloudy & much cooler with afternoon light rain. High: 61 falling into the 50s through the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Light rain early then clearing/chilly. Low: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & cool. High: 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny & cool but nice. High: 64

MONDAY: Sunny. High: 59

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 59

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 62

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, milder. High: 72

THE TROPICS: No tropical development is expected with 3 days left in the season. More: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

