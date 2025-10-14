First Alert Weather: Cool mornings and warm afternoons continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is clear and quiet with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
- Some patchy fog is possible before sunrise, but roads are dry.
- Another beautiful day on tap with abundant sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures in the middle 80s.
- Dry weather prevails through the remainder of this week with similar temperatures.
- A cold front will move through late Sunday into Monday. That’s our next chance of some rain.
TROPICS:
- Lorenzo continues to move across the central tropical Atlantic. It will stay thousands of miles away from the United States.
- Some models indicate Caribbean development by late October (typical for the time of year), but that’s a long way out.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 85
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. LOW: 60
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 60/80
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/81
FRIDAY: Sunny. 58/81
SATURDAY: Sunny. 57/82
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers late. 62/83
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning shower. 66/80
