First Alert Weather: Cooler than average mornings and afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute.
- Temperatures in the 50s around Jacksonville, upper 40s well inland for the AM commute.
- Mostly sunny skies.
- Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees today.
- Overnight lows will fall into the lower to mid 40s in Duval county away from the coast. Upper 40s to lower 50s at the beaches.
- Highs tomorrow in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
- Halloween looks like a nice day with cool temps in store for trick-or-treating.
- FL/GA at EverBank on Saturday looks sunny & nice as well.
- Still dry into Sunday before a few more showers arrive Monday.
TROPICS
- Hurricane Melissa is a Cat. 2 hurricane pulling away from the Bahamas this morning
- Melissa will go just west of Bermuda tonight. Hurricane warning up for Bermuda.
- There will be no local impacts.
- There are no other areas to watch.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 70
TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low: 43
HALLOWEEN: Sunny & cool. 43/70
SATURDAY: Sunny. 41/71
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 48/73
MONDAY: Increasing clouds. A few showers. 56/73
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 52/72
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 51/73
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️