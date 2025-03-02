First Alert Weather: Cooler but a very nice Sunday

The First Alert Weather Team regards a chilly Sunday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across Jacksonville.

Today will be much cooler than yesterday with highs only reaching the low-mid 60s (upper 50s for coastal SE GA).

Gusty winds today at the beaches will lead to a high risk of rip currents.

Tonight will be cooler with temperatures falling into the low 40s across much of the area, with some mid-upper 30s for inland SE GA.

Temperatures rebound to near 80 by Tuesday and Wednesday.

A strong cold front will bring gusty winds, widespread beneficial rain, and a threat for an isolated thunderstorm on Wednesday.

7 day forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. HIGH: 64 (cooler at beaches)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder. LOW: 40 (30s in GA)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/68

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 50/79

WEDNESDAY: Warm, humid, breezy, scattered showers and an isolated t-storm. 60/80

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, cooler. 50/67

FRIDAY: Sunny. 40/72

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, showers arriving late. 49/79

