FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous heat wave begins today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a hot Saturday, with dangerous heat levels pushing close to record highs across the area.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday for our entire viewing area.

Actual temperatures will rise into the upper 90s (mid-90s at the beaches) with feels-like temperatures peaking 105-110°F Saturday.

Even hotter weather is expected for Sunday and Monday, with no relief from rain. These days will be First Alert Weather Days for the dangerous combination of heat and humidity in the afternoons.

for the dangerous combination of heat and humidity in the afternoons. Highs Sunday and Monday will top 100°F in many inland locations, with feels-like temperatures approaching 113-117°F.

Prolonged time outside without adequate water and cooling will increase the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Though temperatures will be slightly “cool” by Tuesday, it will still be very hot and humid each day with highs in the mid-90s and feels like temperatures 105-110° daily.

Rain over the next few days will be very isolated and largely confined to inland northeast Florida. Higher rain chances return Tuesday afternoon.

TROPICS:

No active storms and no areas of concern for now.

Take a look at the First Alert Weather Team 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Very hot. Partly cloudy with an isolated inland shower. HIGH: 99 (Record: 102 - 1872)

SATURDAY NIGHT: Warm and mostly clear. LOW: 78

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Partly to mostly sunny. Very hot. 78/101 (Record: 100 - 1872)

MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Mostly sunny. Very hot. 78/100 (Record: 104 - 1872)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot with a few storms. 76/96 (Record: 100 - 1875)

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few storms. 75/95

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot with widely scattered storms. 76/95

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few storms. 76/94

