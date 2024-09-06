First Alert Weather Day: Afternoon rain and storms continue

Jacksonville, Fla. — A mostly dry morning commute will lead to another rainy afternoon in the Jacksonville area.

Roads are still damp from overnight rain.

A flood watch has been issued for Duval, Nassau, Camden and Glynn counties until Saturday morning.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is forecasting showers and storms for Friday afternoon. Those showers will continue into the evening.

Localized flooding is possible.

Expect scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the 80s.

