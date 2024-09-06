Local

First Alert Weather Day: Afternoon rain and storms continue

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Early Morning Weather Update: September 6, 2024 Early Morning Weather Update

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Jacksonville, Fla. — A mostly dry morning commute will lead to another rainy afternoon in the Jacksonville area.

Roads are still damp from overnight rain.

A flood watch has been issued for Duval, Nassau, Camden and Glynn counties until Saturday morning.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Traffic Alert: Part of Old St. Augustine Rd. closed due to flooding

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is forecasting showers and storms for Friday afternoon. Those showers will continue into the evening.

Localized flooding is possible.

Expect scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the 80s.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!