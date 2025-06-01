FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Building humidity, rain & storms

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking another beautiful day to end the weekend.

Notes from the meteorologist:

It’s another really nice day for the second half of the weekend

There’s still a haze to the sky this afternoon & evening

Smoke from Canadian wildfires will linger through the day Monday, with no impact to our air quality

Tonight will be mild again, and Monday will be mostly sunny & very warm again

Onshore winds breeze up Tuesday, increasing the humidity

There may be an isolated shower moving inland through the day too

Wednesday & Thursday look wet with mostly cloudy skies & scattered showers

Rain coverage backs off Friday thru the weekend, but I still expect some storms each day

TROPICS

There are no active storms and no development is expected in the next 5-7 days

Saharan dust will be working its way across the Atlantic and over Florida later this week

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Mild. Low: 66

TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Sunny. High: 92

TUE: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 68/89

WED: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. 72/86

THU: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. 70/87

FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 72/91

SAT: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 71/90

SUN: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. 72/91

