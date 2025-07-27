FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Extreme heat alert today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to dangerously high temperatures and intense heat in our area.
Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Sunday morning is warm with temperatures near 80 degrees.
- Sunday will be very hot with many inland locations reaching the century mark. A sea breeze will keep the beaches slightly cooler.
- Feels like temperatures will soar to 108-112° Sunday, and a heat advisory is in effect for the entire area. There will be no relief from rain.
- Monday has the potential to be even hotter with temperatures a degree or two warmer inland, and feels like temperatures closer to 115°F. An Extreme Heat Watch is in effect for our entire area Monday (this may be upgraded to a warning by later Sunday).
- Tuesday is trending hotter with more moisture shifting back into the region. Our “feels like” forecast has increased to be near 115°F again for Tuesday, and another Extreme Heat Watch could be issued.
- Rain chances increase Tuesday through Saturday, but many days still appear to be isolated with coverage.
TROPICS:
- No active storms and no areas of concern for now.
Take a look at the First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Very hot and mostly sunny. HIGH: 101. Feels like 110-115 (Record: 100 - 1872)
SUNDAY NIGHT: Warm. LOW: 78
MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Very hot and partly sunny. 78/100. Feels like 112-117 (Record: 104 - 1872)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very hot with a few afternoon storms. 76/99. Feels like 112-117 except where it rains. (Record: 100 - 1875)
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 75/95
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storms. 76/95
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storms. 76/94
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storms. 76/95
