FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Extreme heat alert today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to dangerously high temperatures and intense heat in our area.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Sunday morning is warm with temperatures near 80 degrees.

Sunday will be very hot with many inland locations reaching the century mark. A sea breeze will keep the beaches slightly cooler.

Feels like temperatures will soar to 108-112° Sunday, and a heat advisory is in effect for the entire area. There will be no relief from rain.

Monday has the potential to be even hotter with temperatures a degree or two warmer inland, and feels like temperatures closer to 115°F. An Extreme Heat Watch is in effect for our entire area Monday (this may be upgraded to a warning by later Sunday).

Tuesday is trending hotter with more moisture shifting back into the region. Our “feels like” forecast has increased to be near 115°F again for Tuesday, and another Extreme Heat Watch could be issued.

Rain chances increase Tuesday through Saturday, but many days still appear to be isolated with coverage.

TROPICS:

No active storms and no areas of concern for now.

Take a look at the First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Very hot and mostly sunny. HIGH: 101. Feels like 110-115 (Record: 100 - 1872)

SUNDAY NIGHT: Warm. LOW: 78

MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Very hot and partly sunny. 78/100. Feels like 112-117 (Record: 104 - 1872)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very hot with a few afternoon storms. 76/99. Feels like 112-117 except where it rains. (Record: 100 - 1875)

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 75/95

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storms. 76/95

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storms. 76/94

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storms. 76/95

