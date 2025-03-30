FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain, storms in our area

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to heavy rain and thunderstorms in our area.

This alert is in effect for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia until later tonight.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Notes from The First Alert Weather Team:

Pre-sunrise conditions are mild with a few showers in SE GA and a few storms approaching our southwestern counties from the Tampa Bay region.

Shower and storm activity will gradually increase in coverage and intensity across our local area throughout the day.

By the early afternoon, fairly widespread coverage of rain is expected, with some embedded thunderstorms.

Storms will produce very heavy rain today (beneficial for pollen and brushfire risk), but could cause some localized flooding in typical spots.

Average rain amounts of 1-2″ are expected today.

An isolated strong or severe storm can’t be ruled out today, but overall, the threat of significant severe weather is low.

Rain will taper off after sunset and we will stay mild tonight.

Another threat for storms arrives late Monday with a cold front approaching the area. The storms ahead of this front will be weakening as they cross through our local region, but a few storms may be severe, particularly across SE GA. Much of the day Monday will be dry and very warm.

Near record-high temperatures will carry us through the remainder of the week.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

7-day Forecast:

TODAY: First Alert Weather Day. Showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Rain ending early, staying mild. LOW: 65

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. A Few PM Showers/Storms, more in SE GA. 65/88 (Record: 90 - 2021)

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 62/85

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 63/88 (Record: 90 - 2012)

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. 67/88 (Record: 89 - 2017)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 66/87 (Record: 90 - 2011)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 65/88 (Record: 91 - 2017)

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️