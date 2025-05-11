First Alert Weather Day for more rounds of storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to more storms expected in our area.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, humid, with heavy showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 83

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy with some showers and thunderstorms. LOW: 68

Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Sunday morning is muggy, with temperatures largely in the 70s and some 60s well inland.

It is a mostly dry start to Mother’s Day, and there will be several dry hours on Sunday, especially in the morning.

Through the afternoon and evening, rain and thunderstorms are anticipated to expand in coverage and intensity across essentially the entire viewing area.

Like Saturday, a few strong storms are possible. Localized flooding will be possible, too.

Rain and storms will remain possible through Sunday night and into Monday.

We quickly dry out by Wednesday, with near-record heat later in the week.

Here’s your First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Partly to mostly cloudy, humid, heavy showers and thunderstorms. 68/79

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 65/85

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 63/88

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, heating up. 65/91

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. 69/94 (Record: 96 - 1995)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very hot. 70/96 (Record: 96 - 1995)

