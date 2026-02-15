First Alert Weather Day Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Sunday morning is mild with temperatures in the 50s and increasing clouds.

We will be dry through mid-day with quickly warming temperatures to near 80 degrees.

Dry for the Daytona 500 race, as rain will arrive later in the evening

Winds will increase to become very breezy on Sunday with a few wind gusts approaching 40 mph. This will cause any fires that do develop to spread quickly.

Rain and storms move in from northwest to southeast Sunday afternoon and evening. Expected time of arrival:

Inland SE GA and far inland NE FL (Waycross to Lake City): 1 - 3 PM



Coastal SE GA and inland NE FL (Brunswick to Macclenny to west Jax): 3 - 5 PM



Jacksonville metro: 5 -7 PM



Palatka to St. Augustine: 6 - 8 PM

Beneficial rain falls for everyone today, with totals ranging from 0.5-1.5″. Additional storm hazards include:

Lightning (could ignite new fires)



Strong winds (some 45-50+ mph in the stronger storms)



Isolated tornado

Our area dries out overnight, and after some morning clouds on Monday, we have a nice and quiet week ahead. Sunshine will progressively warm temperatures back into the low 80s by mid-late week.

The drought, pollen, and fire risk will continue despite Sunday’s rain.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day . Warm, humid, breezy, afternoon/evening rain/storms. HIGH: 81 (Record: 83 - 2001)

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain ending, remaining cloudy. LOW: 59

MONDAY: Cloudy start, then mostly sunny and cooler. 59/66

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/74

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/79

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 52/80

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 57/81

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 59/80

