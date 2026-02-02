Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread frost and freeze continues

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to a widespread frost and freezing temperatures in our area.

  • This morning temperatures are in the lower to mid 30s inland and upper 20s to lower 30s along the coast.
  • Widespread frost and freeze this morning.
    • 7th day in-a-row of freezes at JIA. (Record: 8 in Jacksonville)
  • Not as much wind today, so wind chills/feels like temperatures are not significantly lower than the air temperature.
  • Freezing temperatures through 9 am in Jacksonville.
  • Highs today in the lower 50s.
  • Sunshine and dry weather prevails through late Wednesday, with highs into the upper 60s Wednesday.
  • A few showers are possible with another front late Wednesday/early Thursday. Significant rain is not expected.
  • Severe to extreme drought conditions (and thus elevated wildfire conditions) persist across our entire area.
  • Another inland freeze arrives Friday morning.

TODAY: Bitter cold AM frost/freeze. Sunny and chilly. HIGH: 53

TONIGHT: Bitter cold, widespread frost/freeze. LOW: 28 (light freeze west of intracoastal)

TUESDAY: Sunny. 28/64

WEDNESDAY: Becoming cloudy, late evening shower. 40/69

THURSDAY: A few showers early, then partly sunny. 43/57

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 33/62

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/65

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 37/65

