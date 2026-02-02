FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread frost and freeze continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to a widespread frost and freezing temperatures in our area.
- This morning temperatures are in the lower to mid 30s inland and upper 20s to lower 30s along the coast.
- Widespread frost and freeze this morning.
- 7th day in-a-row of freezes at JIA. (Record: 8 in Jacksonville)
- Not as much wind today, so wind chills/feels like temperatures are not significantly lower than the air temperature.
- Freezing temperatures through 9 am in Jacksonville.
- Highs today in the lower 50s.
- Sunshine and dry weather prevails through late Wednesday, with highs into the upper 60s Wednesday.
- A few showers are possible with another front late Wednesday/early Thursday. Significant rain is not expected.
- Severe to extreme drought conditions (and thus elevated wildfire conditions) persist across our entire area.
- Another inland freeze arrives Friday morning.
TODAY: Bitter cold AM frost/freeze. Sunny and chilly. HIGH: 53
TONIGHT: Bitter cold, widespread frost/freeze. LOW: 28 (light freeze west of intracoastal)
TUESDAY: Sunny. 28/64
WEDNESDAY: Becoming cloudy, late evening shower. 40/69
THURSDAY: A few showers early, then partly sunny. 43/57
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 33/62
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/65
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 37/65
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️