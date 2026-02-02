FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread frost and freeze continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to a widespread frost and freezing temperatures in our area.

This morning temperatures are in the lower to mid 30s inland and upper 20s to lower 30s along the coast.

Widespread frost and freeze this morning.

7 th day in-a-row of freezes at JIA. (Record: 8 in Jacksonville)

day in-a-row of freezes at JIA. (Record: 8 in Jacksonville) Not as much wind today, so wind chills/feels like temperatures are not significantly lower than the air temperature.

Freezing temperatures through 9 am in Jacksonville.

Highs today in the lower 50s.

Sunshine and dry weather prevails through late Wednesday, with highs into the upper 60s Wednesday.

A few showers are possible with another front late Wednesday/early Thursday. Significant rain is not expected.

Severe to extreme drought conditions (and thus elevated wildfire conditions) persist across our entire area.

Another inland freeze arrives Friday morning.

TODAY: Bitter cold AM frost/freeze. Sunny and chilly. HIGH: 53

TONIGHT: Bitter cold, widespread frost/freeze. LOW: 28 (light freeze west of intracoastal)

TUESDAY: Sunny. 28/64

WEDNESDAY: Becoming cloudy, late evening shower. 40/69

THURSDAY: A few showers early, then partly sunny. 43/57

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 33/62

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/65

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 37/65

