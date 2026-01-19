FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread frost/freeze, gradual warming trend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to freezing temperatures and widespread frost in our area.

This morning is cold!

Temperatures have dropped to the 20s inland and lower to mid 30s along the coast.

Widespread frost and freeze this AM.

Some neighborhoods along the coast will stay above freezing.

Highs today in the mid 50s

Overnight, another inland frost/freeze away from the coast.

We return to near 70 degrees in the afternoon by the end of the week.

TODAY: First Alert Weather Day. Freezing start, then sunny and cool. HIGH: 56

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Inland frost/freeze. LOW: 30

TUESDAY: AM Frost/Freeze. Partly sunny and cool. 30/56

WEDNESDAY: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Partly to mostly cloudy. 35/66

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. 50/68

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 48/71

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. A few showers. 50/68

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 48/59

