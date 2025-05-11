First Alert Weather Days continue with bands of rain and storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This First Alert Weather Day, our meteorologists continue to track rain and potentially severe weather in our area.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

The rain continues on Mother’s Day

Bands of rain & storms have been heaviest north & west of Jax through Sunday morning & afternoon

We await the next bands of rain over the next several hours

Monday will feature more rain & storms at times

There will be some lulls in the activity, though

Keep an eye to the sky & keep the umbrella handy

Tuesday, we’ll finally see some sunshine & warmer temps

There will still be a few showers & storms midday & afternoon Tuesday

The main storm system responsible for all the rain lately lifts away Tuesday-Wednesday

Then we dry out and heat up big-time mid to late week

Daytime highs will be well into the 90s with some spots - dare I say - approaching 100

Here’s a look at the First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Off-and-On Showers. Low: 68

TOMORROW: First Alert Weather Day. Bands of heavy rain & storms at times. High: 82

TUE: Partly Sunny, A Few Midday & Afternoon Storms. 65/85

WED: Partly Sunny. 63/88

THU: Partly Cloudy. 65/91

FRI: Partly Sunny & Hot! 69/94 (Record: 96 - 1995)

SAT: Partly Cloudy. 70/96 (Record: 96 - 1995)

SUN: Partly Sunny. 71/95 (Record: 96 - 1899)

