First Alert Weather Days continue with bands of rain and storms

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This First Alert Weather Day, our meteorologists continue to track rain and potentially severe weather in our area.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • The rain continues on Mother’s Day
  • Bands of rain & storms have been heaviest north & west of Jax through Sunday morning & afternoon
  • We await the next bands of rain over the next several hours
  • Monday will feature more rain & storms at times
  • There will be some lulls in the activity, though
  • Keep an eye to the sky & keep the umbrella handy
  • Tuesday, we’ll finally see some sunshine & warmer temps
  • There will still be a few showers & storms midday & afternoon Tuesday
  • The main storm system responsible for all the rain lately lifts away Tuesday-Wednesday
  • Then we dry out and heat up big-time mid to late week
  • Daytime highs will be well into the 90s with some spots - dare I say - approaching 100

Here’s a look at the First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Off-and-On Showers. Low: 68
  • TOMORROW: First Alert Weather Day. Bands of heavy rain & storms at times. High: 82
  • TUE: Partly Sunny, A Few Midday & Afternoon Storms. 65/85
  • WED: Partly Sunny. 63/88
  • THU: Partly Cloudy. 65/91
  • FRI: Partly Sunny & Hot! 69/94 (Record: 96 - 1995)
  • SAT: Partly Cloudy. 70/96 (Record: 96 - 1995)
  • SUN: Partly Sunny. 71/95 (Record: 96 - 1899)

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

