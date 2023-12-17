First Alert Weather Days: Full breakdown of the timing of storms for the Jacksonville area on Sunday

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared First Alert Weather Days for Saturday and Sunday.

The First Alert Weather Day continues through the day on Sunday.

Here is what Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said we can expect:

MORNING/AFTERNOON: The focus is shifting to isolated tornadoes and strong winds through sunrise Sunday, possibly as late as 8 a.m. or so, but rain and severe storm threat will quickly diminish thereafter. A few scattered, quick-hitting showers into the early afternoon will not significantly add to rainfall totals.





RAIN: Very heavy rain overnight with amounts of 2-6″ causing flooding in some areas.

WIND: As the center of the storm moves away, wind will switch to out of the west and northwest and “crank” with sustained winds of 20-35 MPH but gusts of 50+ MPH. This may cause additional uprooted trees rather easily given the saturated ground as well as additional power outages. Measured wind gusts have already been as high as 50 MPH.

TORNADOES/WATERSPOUTS: Focus is shifting to isolated tornadoes and strong winds through sunrise on Sunday.

JAGS GAME: By kickoff Sunday evening, partly cloudy and cool, breezy with winds out of the northwest 15-20 MPH and gusts to 25 MPH. Temperatures dropping into the 50s.

