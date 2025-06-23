Local

First Alert Weather: Days of hot and dry conditions ahead

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a drying trend through the weekend with seasonally hot temperatures, although slightly more comfortable at the beaches.

Notes from the meteorologist:

  • Dry & hot through Wednesday. While an isolated shower will be possible south of I-10, most areas will see little, if any, rain through mid-week.
  • Isolated showers & storms begin to develop Thursday, but with less than a quarter of the area getting rain before gradually increasing Friday into the weekend.
  • Highs will be in the 90s inland to the 80s at the beaches.

TROPICS

  • Low pressure over the Central Atlantic far to the east of Bermuda could briefly become a tropical depression or storm before weakening by Wed./Thu.
  • Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

