First Alert Weather Days this weekend due to heavy rain, storms forecast for the Jacksonville area

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared First Alert Weather Days for Saturday and Sunday.

While the focus will be on heavy rain and storms later Saturday into early Sunday, the entire weekend will be windy.

Here is what Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said we can expect:

Saturday will begin windy with a few brief scattered showers through midday.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms will spread from south to north through the afternoon into Saturday night

Rainfall coverage will be 100% with heavy rain at times. Amounts are expected to average 2-4″ with some areas having more rain from this storm than the average rainfall for the entire month of December.





Winds will become very strong and potentially damaging. Speeds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph Saturday morning will increase further Saturday afternoon, peaking Saturday night into early Sunday with sustained winds of 40-50 mph and gusts of 50-60+ mph. Especially strong winds will occur in and near thunderstorms and may exceed 70 mph.

Isolated tornadoes and waterspouts will be possible from late Saturday through early Sunday.

Flooding will be a concern given the saturated ground, a whole week of strong onshore flow (winds out of the east), and then the additional heavy rain. Flooding will be especially significant if the heaviest rain coincides with high tide.

Rain and storms will come to a quick end Sunday, but strong and gusty winds will continue though shifting to out of the north and west at speeds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 40+ mph.

The worst of the storm will be long gone by the time the Jaguars kickoff against the Ravens on Sunday evening at EverBank Stadium. Kickoff should be windy with winds out of the northwest at 15-30 mph, a few brief passing showers with temperatures falling into the 50s.





