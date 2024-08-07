First Alert Weather: Debby tracks away and our local weather gets back to summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is still tracking Debby as it moves away from out local area.

Debby is located just off the coast of South Carolina. It’s just close enough to Jacksonville and the surrounding areas to throw us some spotty heavy showers.

The best chance for rain this evening will be near and east of Highway 301.

Thursday’s going to be a hot one -- some spots may hit 100 degrees.

Storm coverage doesn’t look great on Thursday afternoon. The best chance for rain will be in NE Florida but everyone won’t see rain.

Saturday and Sunday bring a better chance for storms.

The Jaguars preseason game looks okay in terms of rain but there should be storms leading up to it.

Back to School on Monday morning looks fine.

Tropics

Debby is swirling off the coast of the Carolinas. It will start moving northward on Wednesday night.

The forecast is for Debby to weaken to a remnant low on Thursday over the Appalachians in Virginia.

Elsewhere... there’s an area to watch in the Western Caribbean with some disorganized storms. This area is not expected to develop or threaten the U.S.

Long-range forecast models hint at potential trouble near the Bahamas next week.

The tropics in general should remain active the next few weeks -- the peak of hurricane season is September 10.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower, Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 78

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & HOT, A Few Storms. High: 98 (Record: 100 – 1956)

FRI: Partly Sunny & Hot, A Few Storms. 76/96

SAT: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 76/94

SUN: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 76/94

MON: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/93

TUE: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/92

WED: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 76/93

