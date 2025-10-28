First Alert Weather: Drizzle early, then dry and overcast

Tracking some areas of fog/drizzle this morning for some local neighborhoods.

Fog/drizzle should taper off this morning.

Overcast skies today will limit high temperatures to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Wet/damp roads for AM commute.

A STRONG cold front sweeps through with some isolated showers late Wednesday night.

Temperatures tumble down late week with morning lows in the 50s and 40s.

Halloween looks like a nice day with cool temps in store for trick-or-treating.

FL/GA at EverBank on Saturday looks sunny & nice as well.

TROPICS

Hurricane Melissa is a Cat. 5 major hurricane on approach to landfall in Jamaica today.

Melissa will also track over Cuba and the Bahamas before emerging into the Atlantic later this week.

There will be no local impacts.

There are no other areas to watch.

TODAY: Drizzle/fog early, then dry and overcast. Cool. High:70

TONIGHT: Turning mostly clear. Low: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, shower late at night. 54/75

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 51/70

HALLOWEEN: Sunny & cool. 46/67

SATURDAY: Sunny. 41/71

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 48/73

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 49/73

