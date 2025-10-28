First Alert Weather: Drizzle early, then dry and overcast

Tracking some areas of fog/drizzle this morning for some local neighborhoods.
- Fog/drizzle should taper off this morning.
- Overcast skies today will limit high temperatures to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
- Wet/damp roads for AM commute.
- A STRONG cold front sweeps through with some isolated showers late Wednesday night.
- Temperatures tumble down late week with morning lows in the 50s and 40s.
- Halloween looks like a nice day with cool temps in store for trick-or-treating.
- FL/GA at EverBank on Saturday looks sunny & nice as well.
TROPICS
- Hurricane Melissa is a Cat. 5 major hurricane on approach to landfall in Jamaica today.
- Melissa will also track over Cuba and the Bahamas before emerging into the Atlantic later this week.
- There will be no local impacts.
- There are no other areas to watch.
TODAY: Drizzle/fog early, then dry and overcast. Cool. High:70
TONIGHT: Turning mostly clear. Low: 54
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, shower late at night. 54/75
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 51/70
HALLOWEEN: Sunny & cool. 46/67
SATURDAY: Sunny. 41/71
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 48/73
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 49/73
