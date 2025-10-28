First Alert Weather: Drizzle early, then dry and overcast

Local

Tracking some areas of fog/drizzle this morning for some local neighborhoods.

  • Fog/drizzle should taper off this morning.
  • Overcast skies today will limit high temperatures to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
  • Wet/damp roads for AM commute.
  • A STRONG cold front sweeps through with some isolated showers late Wednesday night.
  • Temperatures tumble down late week with morning lows in the 50s and 40s.
  • Halloween looks like a nice day with cool temps in store for trick-or-treating.
  • FL/GA at EverBank on Saturday looks sunny & nice as well.

TROPICS

  • Hurricane Melissa is a Cat. 5 major hurricane on approach to landfall in Jamaica today.
  • Melissa will also track over Cuba and the Bahamas before emerging into the Atlantic later this week.
  • There will be no local impacts.
  • There are no other areas to watch.

TODAY: Drizzle/fog early, then dry and overcast. Cool. High:70

TONIGHT: Turning mostly clear. Low: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, shower late at night. 54/75

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 51/70

HALLOWEEN: Sunny & cool. 46/67

SATURDAY: Sunny. 41/71

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 48/73

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 49/73

