First Alert Weather: Dry cool front overnight

Jacksonville, Fl. — The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a chilly morning commute Friday.

Thursday has been partly to mostly sunny with temperatures near the 80s. Tonight, the low is 47.

Overnight, a dry cool front will move across the area, bringing morning lows into the 40s.

Friday will be cooler, but very nice with plenty of sun and highs in the low 70s.

Participants in the Gate River Run will wake up to a chill early on Saturday with temperatures in the 40s. Things will quickly warm up, thought, with lots of sun. Afternoon temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday night, the area will feel another dry cold front followed by a comfortably cool Sunday with highs in the 60s.

There won’t be any rain until late Wednesday next week, so pollen numbers will stay high to very high.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler but nice. High: 72

Mostly sunny, cooler but nice. High: 72 FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear/chilly. Low: 44

Clear/chilly. Low: 44 SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & warm. High: 78

Mostly sunny & warm. High: 78 SUNDAY: Partly sunny, cooler. 46/67… low 60s @ beaches.

Partly sunny, cooler. 46/67… low 60s @ beaches. MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 43/71

Mostly sunny. 43/71 TUESDAY : Partly sunny. 50/79

: Partly sunny. 50/79 WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds & windy with late day & evening showers. 60/80

Increasing clouds & windy with late day & evening showers. 60/80 THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy & much cooler. 50/67

Top Stories:

Read: 11-year-old arrested, accused of making threat toward Hilliard Elementary, NCSO say

Read: Jacksonville Jaguars place 18th out of 32 teams on 2025 NFLPA Report Card

Read: Gene Hackman, wife and their dog found dead in their New Mexico home, authorities say

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.