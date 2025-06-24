FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry and hot Tuesday ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the 70s under clear skies.

Mostly sunny skies and dry weather today will propel temperatures to the middle and upper 90s inland, low to middle 90s along the I-95 corridor, and upper 80s at the beaches thanks to an onshore wind.

Plenty of dry time continues for Wednesday and Thursday, but an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

Coverage of rain remains low into Thursday but starts to increase Friday into the weekend.

TROPICS:

A very disorganized area of low pressure in the central Atlantic is losing its opportunity to become anything more.

Elsewhere, the tropics are quiet.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. HIGH: 95

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 73

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated shower. 73/95

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers/storm. 72/93

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 74/92

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 73/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 71/94

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 72/92

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.