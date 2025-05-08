FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry morning before scattered afternoon showers/storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning, we are tracking temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

The morning commute will be dry.

Highs today in the mid to upper 80s inland and lower 80s at the coast.

We will see scattered showers and storms begin to develop between 2 and 4 p.m. and move east.

Some neighborhoods saw 1 - 3 inches of rainfall yesterday where slow moving storms occurred

Showers and storms increase in coverage the rest of the week, especially the weekend.

Some neighborhoods could see an additional 3 - 5″+ of rain through early next week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm. Scattered afternoon / early evening showers/storms. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lingering shower early. LOW: 69

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers/storms. 69/85

SATURDAY: Turning mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 66/81

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 68/80

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms. 68/82

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers/storms. 68/85

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. 63/88

