FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry morning commute before a few isolated late day storms

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Early Morning Weather Update: June 6, 2025 Early Morning Weather Update
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning, we are tracking a dry morning commute.

  • The humidity is still around.
  • Highs today will be in the lower to mid 90s.
  • Feels like temperatures will approach 100 degrees this afternoon.
  • A few late afternoon showers/storms will develop today either side of 4 pm and linger into the early evening.
  • Tomorrow will bring a hot day with highs in the lower to mid 90s and feels like temperatures 100-105.
  • An isolated afternoon shower/storm is possible each day over the weekend.

TROPICS:

  • No areas of concern.
  • Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

TODAY: Mostly sunny start. Partly sunny this afternoon. Isolated late afternoon shower/storm. High: 94

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few lingering showers early. Low: 71

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, Isolated afternoon showers/storms. 71/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, Isolated afternoon showers/storms. 72/94

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. 73/94

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. 73/94

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. 72/92

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. 73/91

