First Alert Weather: Dry and warm days ahead for the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After partly to mostly sunny skies on Tuesday afternoon, the First Alert Weather Team said dry and sunny days are ahead for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Here’s what to expect:

A weak cold front is approaching from the northwest, and with it some additional clouds.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected into Tuesday with a low chance of a spotty shower or two in north Florida.

The front will be south of our area by daybreak Wednesday, and very dry air will reside overhead.

The local wildfire risk will be elevated during the afternoon on Wednesday.

We stay sunny the remainder of the week with increasing temperatures.

Easter weekend will be dry and warm with a mix of sun and clouds.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with isolated drizzle. Cooling after midnight. LOW: 49 (50s at the coast)

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and a touch cooler. HIGH: 78

THURSDAY: Chilly morning, then mild. Sunny. 46/81

FRIDAY: Sunny and nice. 55/83

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 60/84

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 61/86

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 62/87

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, an isolated shower. 64/87

