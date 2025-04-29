First Alert Weather: Drought conditions persist as rain is still days away for the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will stay dry this week, but some rain will return this weekend.

The extended period of dryness will only exacerbate the ongoing drought condition across our area, First Alert Weather Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs said.

Here’s what you can expect:

Mild temperatures to continue through early Thursday with highs around 80 degrees and lows in the 50s & 60s.

Warmer temperatures by Friday into Saturday with highs near 90 degrees.

We’ll stay dry through Friday and most of Saturday, but an isolated shower or storm will develop late Saturday/Saturday evening

We will see widely scattered showers Sunday that will shift more inland through the day. Overall, any rain looks to be scattered and amounts are mostly minimal.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 83… upper 70s @ beaches.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear & nice. Low: 62

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 87

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 62/89

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated late day/evening shower or t’storm. 65/88

SUNDAY: Partly sunny cloudy with a widely scattered shower shifting inland through the afternoon. 64/80

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/80

TUESDAY: Partly sunny & mild. 61/81

