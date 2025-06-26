FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry weather turning more stormy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Overnight showers and storms are pushing out of SE Georgia.

Most - if not all - stay dry for the commute this morning.

It’s been 6 days since rain in the Jacksonville area.

Today looks dry for Jacksonville and the beaches.

The sea breeze advances well inland today, bringing a few showers and storms inland.

Rain and storms will be a little more numerous on Friday, creeping closer to I-95.

Scattered showers and storms spread out this weekend and into next week

There will be dry times to the weekend, but pay attention to the weather.

With daily storms, it stays seasonably hot and humid in the meantime.

TROPICS

No areas of concern

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Inland Storms. High: 93

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 71

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 71/92

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 73/93

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Storms. 71/94

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. 72/92

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Afternoon Storms. 73/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. 72/92

