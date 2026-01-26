Local

First Alert Weather: Early AM showers, dropping temperatures through the morning

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
Early Morning Weather Update: January 26, 2026 Early Morning Weather Update
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Morning commute: a few showers exiting the coast with damp roads left behind.

    • Temperatures in the 70s falling into the 60s and 50s this morning when the rain is done.
  • Mostly cloudy skies today.
    • Some breaks in the clouds this afternoon and evening.
  • Breezy northwesterly winds at 10-20 mph.
  • Mainly dry after the early morning showers.
  • Widespread frost/freeze tonight, including the coastline.
    • 20s inland and lower 30s at the coast.
    • Cover sensitive plants even at the beaches.
  • Highs only in the 40s tomorrow with sunny skies.
  • Inland freezes continue each day this week and into the weekend.

TODAY: Early AM showers, Mostly cloudy and mainly dry. THIS AFTERNOON: 58

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Frost and freeze extending all the way to the beaches. Sunny and cold. 27/49

WEDNESDAY: Widespread frost and freeze. Partly cloudy and chilly. 28/54

THURSDAY: AM Inland frost/freeze. Partly sunny. 32/58

FRIDAY: Inland AM freeze. Partly sunny. 32/58

SATURDAY: Inland AM freeze. Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. 32/47

SUNDAY: AM freeze. Mostly sunny and breezy. Cold. 27/50

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News