First Alert Weather: Early AM showers, dropping temperatures through the morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Morning commute: a few showers exiting the coast with damp roads left behind.
- Temperatures in the 70s falling into the 60s and 50s this morning when the rain is done.
- Mostly cloudy skies today.
- Some breaks in the clouds this afternoon and evening.
- Breezy northwesterly winds at 10-20 mph.
- Mainly dry after the early morning showers.
- Widespread frost/freeze tonight, including the coastline.
- 20s inland and lower 30s at the coast.
- Cover sensitive plants even at the beaches.
- Highs only in the 40s tomorrow with sunny skies.
- Inland freezes continue each day this week and into the weekend.
TODAY: Early AM showers, Mostly cloudy and mainly dry. THIS AFTERNOON: 58
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. LOW: 24
TUESDAY: Frost and freeze extending all the way to the beaches. Sunny and cold. 27/49
WEDNESDAY: Widespread frost and freeze. Partly cloudy and chilly. 28/54
THURSDAY: AM Inland frost/freeze. Partly sunny. 32/58
FRIDAY: Inland AM freeze. Partly sunny. 32/58
SATURDAY: Inland AM freeze. Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. 32/47
SUNDAY: AM freeze. Mostly sunny and breezy. Cold. 27/50
