First Alert Weather: Early season heat wave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking very hot temperatures through the weekend.

There will be clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the 60s.

Friday is hot and dry, just like the rest of the weekend, with highs in the 90s each day. Temperatures may be even near or a little above 90 degrees at the beaches.

The heat and mostly dry conditions will continue through the middle of next week.

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 66

Clear. Low: 66 FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 94

Mostly sunny. High: 94 FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 67

Clear. Low: 67 SATURDAY: Partly sunny & hot. High: 96

Partly sunny & hot. High: 96 SUNDAY: Hot… partly sunny. 68/95

Hot… partly sunny. 68/95 MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot. 69/94

Partly sunny, hot. 69/94 TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot. 70/94

Partly sunny, hot. 70/94 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny/hot. 70/93

Partly sunny/hot. 70/93 THURSDAY: Partly sunny & cooler(!). 68/81

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast