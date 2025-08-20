FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Erin roughs up the beaches while it stays mostly sunny, hot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a mild but breezy morning.
- The morning commute looks largely dry but there may be an isolated shower moving in off the ocean.
- Breezy winds stick around through the day as Hurricane Erin passes Jacksonville’s latitude today.
- There may be an isolated shower at times but lots of spots stay dry and hot.
- Erin brings us rough seas and surf at our beaches today and tomorrow especially.
- A HIGH SURF ADVISORY is in effect for our entire coast for waves up to 10-11 ft.
- A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect this afternoon.
- Watch out minor tidal flooding at times of high tide at the beaches and the St. Johns River.
- Winds change direction tomorrow, and while we stay largely dry, it will get hotter.
- Seas/surf will start to calm down Friday, then showers/storms really pick up on Friday and this weekend.
TROPICS
- Hurricane Erin tracks north in the W. Atlantic, passing Jacksonville’s latitude midday today almost 500 miles away.
- Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings are in effect for the North Carolina Outer Banks.
- Erin lifts away from the U.S. and into the North Atlantic on Friday.
- Two other tropical waves are in the Central Atlantic way behind Erin.
- At this time, long-range forecast models either keep these systems out to sea, or don’t even develop them.
- We have time to track these areas and the next name on the 2025 list is Fernand (pronounced fair-NAHN).
- Besides Erin, there is no threat to Florida for at least a week (and potentially longer).
TODAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny & Breezy, Isolated Shower. High: 92
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 74
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 74/94
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 75/91
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 74/90
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 74/92
MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 74/93
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 74/91
