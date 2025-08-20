FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Erin roughs up the beaches while it stays mostly sunny, hot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a mild but breezy morning.

The morning commute looks largely dry but there may be an isolated shower moving in off the ocean.

Breezy winds stick around through the day as Hurricane Erin passes Jacksonville’s latitude today.

There may be an isolated shower at times but lots of spots stay dry and hot.

Erin brings us rough seas and surf at our beaches today and tomorrow especially.

A HIGH SURF ADVISORY is in effect for our entire coast for waves up to 10-11 ft.

is in effect for our entire coast for waves up to 10-11 ft. A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect this afternoon.

is in effect this afternoon. Watch out minor tidal flooding at times of high tide at the beaches and the St. Johns River.

Winds change direction tomorrow, and while we stay largely dry, it will get hotter.

Seas/surf will start to calm down Friday, then showers/storms really pick up on Friday and this weekend.

TROPICS

Hurricane Erin tracks north in the W. Atlantic, passing Jacksonville’s latitude midday today almost 500 miles away.

Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings are in effect for the North Carolina Outer Banks.

Erin lifts away from the U.S. and into the North Atlantic on Friday.

Two other tropical waves are in the Central Atlantic way behind Erin.

At this time, long-range forecast models either keep these systems out to sea, or don’t even develop them.

We have time to track these areas and the next name on the 2025 list is Fernand (pronounced fair-NAHN).

Besides Erin, there is no threat to Florida for at least a week (and potentially longer).

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny & Breezy, Isolated Shower. High: 92

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 74

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 74/94

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 75/91

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 74/90

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 74/92

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 74/93

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 74/91

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️