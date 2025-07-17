First Alert Weather: Evening storms and a very hot weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking scattered heavy storms moving inland Thursday evening before dissipating.

Notes from the meteorologist:

Storms through 5 pm will be between I-95 and Highway 301, then west of Highway 301 with lots of lightning from 6 through about 9 pm.

Friday will be partly sunny with a few afternoon storms, some of which may make it to the beaches. Highs will again reach the 90s.

The weekend will be one of the hottest of the summer so far, with only isolated afternoon storms. Temperatures will top out between 95 & 100 degrees with feel-like temperatures 105+.

Tropics

The low that moved across Florida Tuesday is moving inland over Louisiana & will not develop further. Quiet tropics otherwise. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

Scattered inland storms early then clearing. Low: 77 FRIDAY Partly sunny with widely scattered afternoon t’storms. High: 95

