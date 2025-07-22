Local

First Alert Weather: Expect storms this week, not quite as hot as last week

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Stormy days and not as hot this week First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking a wet weather pattern this week.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Storms will diminish this evening in what will be a wetter week, so temps. not *quite* as hot
  • Midday & afternoon storms are likely Tuesday through Thursday before becoming more widely scattered Friday into the weekend.
  • High temps. will be in the upper 80s to low 90s before turning hotter again by the weekend.
  • Storms that develop this week will produce very heavy rain along with gusty winds & frequent lightning.

TROPICS:

A tropical wave over the Central Atlantic is westbound but will encounter increasing shear by late in the week so little overall development expected. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Storms end early… partly cloudy. Low: 75
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers & storms.  High: 93
  • TUESDAY NIGHT: Evening shower/storm… partly cloudy. Low: 75
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered heavy showers & storms. High: 90
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers & storms.  74/92
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms.  74/91
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms  74/93
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny & hot with isolated afternoon showers & storms. 75/95
  • MONDAY: Hot.. partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/97

