First Alert Weather: Expect storms this week, not quite as hot as last week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Storms will diminish this evening in what will be a wetter week, so temps. not *quite* as hot

Midday & afternoon storms are likely Tuesday through Thursday before becoming more widely scattered Friday into the weekend.

High temps. will be in the upper 80s to low 90s before turning hotter again by the weekend.

Storms that develop this week will produce very heavy rain along with gusty winds & frequent lightning.

TROPICS:

A tropical wave over the Central Atlantic is westbound but will encounter increasing shear by late in the week so little overall development expected. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Storms end early… partly cloudy. Low: 75

Storms end early… partly cloudy. Low: 75 TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers & storms. High: 93

Partly sunny with scattered showers & storms. High: 93 TUESDAY NIGHT: Evening shower/storm… partly cloudy. Low: 75

Evening shower/storm… partly cloudy. Low: 75 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered heavy showers & storms. High: 90

Partly sunny with scattered heavy showers & storms. High: 90 THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers & storms. 74/92

Partly sunny with scattered showers & storms. 74/92 FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/91

Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/91 SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms 74/93

Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms 74/93 SUNDAY: Partly sunny & hot with isolated afternoon showers & storms. 75/95

Partly sunny & hot with isolated afternoon showers & storms. 75/95 MONDAY: Hot.. partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/97

