First Alert Weather: Expect a wet, chilly weekend in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team always has your weekend in view.

Here’s what you can expect:

Cool tonight with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s by morning.

Mild Friday, but with thickening clouds with highs around 70.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Expect a damp to wet, and chilly, weekend.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a few morning sprinkles and some light rain at times. Rain will increase in the afternoon with temperatures near or a bit above 60.

Cloudy with a few morning sprinkles and some light rain at times. Rain will increase in the afternoon with temperatures near or a bit above 60. SUNDAY: Cloudy and cold with steady light rain in the morning gradually diminishing in the afternoon while shifting to the south. Temperatures will be stuck in the 50s all day.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.