First Alert Weather: A few afternoon & evening storms

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking afternoon and early evening storms.

Notes from the meteorologist:

A typical summertime weather pattern with a few mainly inland storms into early this evening, then clearing.

A repeat Thursday with a few afternoon/evening storms as temperatures top out in the low 90s.

Storms will become more isolated Friday through the weekend as temperatures turn hotter, reaching the mid to upper 90s.

TROPICS

The low that moved across Florida yesterday is now over the Panhandle and moving west. There’s a *chance* this could still organize over the extreme Northern Gulf before moving into Louisiana later tomorrow. Next name: “Dexter”. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: A few inland storms early… clearing overnight. Low: 73

