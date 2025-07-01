FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the 70s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Today will feature another round of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening.

Storms will develop between 1 and 3 pm.

Coverage of storms should be a bit less than yesterday but will be greatest from Highway 301 to the Intracoastal.

Storms will be capable of very heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds.

Highs will rise into the upper 80s to low 90s before rain/clouds cool things off.

This weather pattern continues this week with a daily chance for storms. Heavy rain could, at times, lead to minor flooding.

TROPICS:

We’re watching areas from the NE Gulf, NE FL & the W. Atlantic for the potential for an area of low pressure to develop this upcoming weekend.

Regardless of tropical formation, heavy rain will be increasing across the state of Florida this week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 91

TONIGHT: Shower/storm early then turning mostly clear. LOW: 72

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 72/92

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 73/88

INDEPENDANCE DAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 72/91

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 73/91

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. 74/90

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 73/92

