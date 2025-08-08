FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few coastal AM showers, shifting inland through the afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a few morning showers/downpours in some coastal neighborhoods this morning.

A few morning showers are possible along the coast to the St. Johns River as onshore winds continue.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s inland and mid 80s along the coast.

Moderate to high rip current risk at local beaches today and through the weekend.

Scattered showers and heavy downpours will continue to develop through the morning and gradually shift inland this afternoon.

Heavy rain and lightning are the primary threats

Some localized flooding is possible in typical spots.

A few showers are possible along the coast tomorrow morning.

Showers and storms will continue to develop and spread inland through the afternoon on Saturday.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s through the weekend.

TROPICS:

(1) The last NHC advisory has been issued on “Dexter” – it’s now a large ocean storm with no impact on any land areas.

(2) Low pressure is still forecast to develop offshore of the Carolina’s but will fairly quickly turn northeast moving away from the U.S. – no local impacts.

(3) A tropical wave over the East Atlantic has long-term potential while moving west/northwest then turning more north over the Central Atlantic.

(4) Another wave will emerge off the coast of Africa this weekend and has long term potential. A long way out but something to carefully track over the next 10-14 days.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, AM coastal showers/downpours. Inland Afternoon showers and storms. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: A few inland showers and storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 74

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers at times. Afternoon showers and storms shift inland. 74/89

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with showers at times. Afternoon showers and storms shift inland. 75/88

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with showers at times. Afternoon showers and storms shift inland 75/91

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a few showers. 75/92

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few showers. 76/92

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. 76/92

