First Alert Weather: A few heavy mainly inland storms into early this evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast on Tuesday night and beyond:
- A few inland storms will be locally heavy through 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, then dissipate.
- Tuesday evening storms will move N/NE at 15 mph and will be capable of producing intense rainfall, some lightning, and gusty winds. Skies will clear after sunset.
- Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and humid with only isolated, mostly inland afternoon storms with highs in the 90s.
- There will be an uptick in afternoon storms Friday as an upper-level disturbance scoots past the area to the north. Highs will still reach 90+.
TROPICS: No areas of concern on the Atlantic side. Erick is expected to make landfall as a hurricane on the Pacific side of Mexico, not too far from Acapulco. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”
TONIGHT: A few evening storms then clearing. Low: 74
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated inland afternoon thunderstorm. High: 94
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 75
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. High: 95
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. 75/95
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers & thunderstorms. 74/93
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with showers, an inland afternoon thunderstorm. 73/93
MONDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers, inland afternoon thunderstorm. 73/91
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers, inland afternoon storm. 72/92
