FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few inland showers, storms, but mainly dry

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry this morning with temperatures in the 60s.

  • Some morning sunshine.
  • Partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon.
  • Highs in the mid to upper 80s today inland and 70s/lower 80s along the coast.
  • Only a few isolated inland showers/storms are possible this evening. The Primary spot to see these would be north of I-10 into SE Georgia.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated well inland shower/storm. HIGH: 86 (lower 80s at the coast)

TONIGHT: Dry, mild. LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated well inland shower. 64/85

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated inland shower. 64/84

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated inland shower. 65/90

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower. 65/88

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers moving inland. 66/84

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 65/84

