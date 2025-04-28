First Alert Weather: A few inland showers & storms, but many places in Jacksonville stay dry today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday morning, there were scattered showers and storms over Southeast Georgia that dropped up to an inch of rain in a few spots.
Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said we can expect the rest of Monday and into Tuesday:
- On Monday afternoon into early evening, widely scattered showers and storms will happen inland and mainly over Northeast Florida, west of Interstate 95, and especially west of U.S. 301.
- Well inland is where we will see the best chance for rain and even there it will be scattered, but locally heavy in the few spots that get some rain.
- Much of Duval County will miss out on rain.
- The few showers and storms will diminish by 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. while sliding toward the southeast.
- For most areas, this will be the 17th day in a row without rain.
- We will be back to dry for the rest of the week.
