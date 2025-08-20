FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few isolated inland showers, peak waves from Erin arriving tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking some rainstorms moving inland until sunset, with temperatures in the lower 90s and high 80s.
Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Wednesday afternoon, we are tracking a few slow-moving downpours moving inland.
- Showers should fade after sunset
- Mostly sunny on Thursday with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon.
- Highs will reach the lower 90s inland and upper 80s to near 90 degrees at the coast
- High rip current risk remains for the next several days as swells continue to arrive from hurricane “Erin”
- Breakers will be 5-8 feet on Thursday with higher seas offshore.
- The surf should be a bit “cleaner” on Thursday with offshore winds.
- The best advice is to stay out of the water.
- Some beach erosion is possible at high tides on Wednesday night and Thursday.
TROPICS:
- Hurricane Erin is a Category 2 hurricane about 480 miles east of JAX Beach.
- Fortunately, there is very high confidence in the core of Erin remaining well offshore the eastern United States.
- Erin’s wind field is very large, pushing large swells toward the southeast coast, including all of our beaches.
- Frequent, life-threatening rip currents are very likely at all local beaches today and lasting through at least Friday, if not portions of the weekend.
- Wave heights will peak on Wednesday evening at 6-10 feet and slowly go down over the next few days. This will cause at least some beach erosion around the times of high tide at night and on Thursday.
- Higher-than-normal tides are possible on Wednesday, which could produce some minor coastal flooding in the flood-prone tidal locations.
- Behind Erin, two other tropical waves bears watching in the long-range but don’t appear to be a threat, as of now.
- The next name is Fernand (pronounced fair-NAHN).
Take a look at the First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 74
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. High: 94
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 75/91
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. 74/90
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. 74/92
MONDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storm. 74/93
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storm. 74/91
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, isolated shower. 73/90
