FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few morning showers ahead of more midday, afternoon showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning, we are tracking a few showers pushing north.

Wet roads in spots for the AM commute

A few heavy downpours are possible throughout the afternoon.

Embedded storm is likely at times.

Highs today will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

A few showers will linger into this evening, but generally we will be drying out.

Tomorrow will bring a hot day in the lower to mid 90s. Feels like temperatures will be about 100 in the afternoon.

Only isolated showers and storms on Friday afternoon.

TROPICS:

The weak area of low pressure that will develop north/northeast of Jacksonville is not expected to become tropical.

Still monitoring Gulf &/or Western Caribbean for possible long-range development but nothing is out there right now.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

TODAY: Cloudy and humid. A few morning showers before afternoon showers. High: 90

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few lingering showers early. Low: 72

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot, Isolated afternoon storms. 72/94

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, Isolated afternoon showers/storms. 71/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, A few afternoon showers/storms. 72/94

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. 73/91

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. 73/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. 72/92

