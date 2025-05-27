First Alert Weather: A few scattered storms through midweek will increase by Thursday and Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A few isolated showers are just beginning to develop between Lake City and Gainesville.
They should become widely scattered thunderstorms upon approach to Interstate 95 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, while scattered storms develop over Southeast Georgia.
Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect the rest of the week.
- A few widely scattered storms this evening along the I-95 corridor to the beaches over Northeast Florida, with more numerous storms developing over Southeast Georgia Tuesday evening.
- The heat and humidity will continue on Wednesday with highs in the 90s and only isolated afternoon thunderstorms.
- Thunderstorm coverage will increase for Thursday and Friday with a few strong storms and some heavy but much-needed rainfall. Highs will still reach 90+ degrees.
- Slightly cooler and much less humid for the upcoming weekend!
TONIGHT: A few evening thunderstorms then clearing. Low: 71
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot & humid with an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High: 94
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Fair. Low: 71
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon & evening showers & storms. High: 93
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers & thunderstorms developing. 72/90
SATURDAY: Some clouds early, then mostly sunny & less humid, not as hot. 67/88
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 65/89
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 66/89
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm. 68/92
