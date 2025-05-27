First Alert Weather: A few scattered storms through midweek will increase by Thursday and Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A few isolated showers are just beginning to develop between Lake City and Gainesville.

They should become widely scattered thunderstorms upon approach to Interstate 95 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, while scattered storms develop over Southeast Georgia.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect the rest of the week.

A few widely scattered storms this evening along the I-95 corridor to the beaches over Northeast Florida, with more numerous storms developing over Southeast Georgia Tuesday evening.

The heat and humidity will continue on Wednesday with highs in the 90s and only isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm coverage will increase for Thursday and Friday with a few strong storms and some heavy but much-needed rainfall. Highs will still reach 90+ degrees.

Slightly cooler and much less humid for the upcoming weekend!

TONIGHT: A few evening thunderstorms then clearing. Low: 71

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot & humid with an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High: 94

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Fair. Low: 71

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon & evening showers & storms. High: 93

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers & thunderstorms developing. 72/90

SATURDAY: Some clouds early, then mostly sunny & less humid, not as hot. 67/88

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 65/89

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 66/89

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm. 68/92

