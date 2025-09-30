First Alert Weather: A few showers closer to the coast, Imelda well offshore

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a few isolated showers for the morning commute along the coast, primarily St. Johns County and areas south.

Breezy onshore winds today at 15-25 mph.

Gusts at the beaches will be 25-30 mph at times.

Today will be warm in the lower 80s. More clouds at the coast.

A few showers will try to move inland this morning before shifting south and southeast.

Seas have increased due to Humberto and Imelda well offshore. They are running 7-9 feet this morning. Seas will increase to 9-12 ft (+) today.

The coast will see 8-12 ft breakers today. High rip current risk continues.

A few showers are possible along the coast each day this week with onshore winds.

TROPICS:

(1) Humberto is over the SW Atlantic & some 800+ miles east/northeast of Jax. Will turn more northward then accelerate northeast over the N. Atlantic.

(2) Imelda is about 250 miles southeast of Jax. Imelda will turn slowly northeast then accelerate to the east/northeast over the open Atlantic never making landfall on U.S. soil but will bring impacts to Bermuda by Wed./Thu.

The combination of Humberto & Imelda will help to bring rough seas & surf to area beaches along with gusty winds.

No other areas of concern.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, a few showers at times closer to the coast. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. 68/83

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 69/81

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 68/82

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 67/82

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. 69/83

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. 70/85

