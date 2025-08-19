FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few showers as coastal swells increase from “Erin”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday evening is bringing rainstorms moving inland with temperatures in the lower 90s and upper 80s.
Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Tuesday afternoon, we are tracking a few slow-moving downpours moving inland.
- Showers should fade after sunset.
- Mostly sunny on Wednesday with an isolated coastal shower moving southwest off the Atlantic.
- Highs will reach the lower 90s inland and upper 80s to near 90 degrees at the coast
- High rip current risk remains for the next several days as swells continue to arrive from hurricane “Erin”
- Breakers will be 7-10+ feet on Wednesday with higher seas offshore.
- The best advice is to stay out of the water.
- Some beach erosion is possible at high tides.
TROPICS:
- Hurricane Erin is a Category 2 hurricane east of the Bahamas.
- Fortunately, there is very high confidence in the core of Erin remaining well offshore the eastern United States.
- Erin’s wind field is very large and is expected to grow, pushing large swells toward the southeast coast, including all of our beaches.
- Frequent, life-threatening rip currents are very likely at all local beaches today and lasting through at least Thursday.
- Wave heights will build toward 6-10 feet by Wednesday and Thursday. This will cause at least some beach erosion around the times of high tide.
- Higher-than-normal tides are possible later this week, which could produce some minor coastal flooding in the flood-prone tidal locations.
- Behind Erin, two other tropical waves bears watching in the long-range, but it is far too soon for any specifics.
- The next name is Fernand (pronounced fair-NAHN).
Take a look at the First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 73
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Isolated shower along the coast. High: 92
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated storm. 74/94
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 75/94
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. 74/90
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. 74/92
MONDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storm. 74/93
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storm. 74/92
