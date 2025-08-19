Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few showers as coastal swells increase from “Erin”

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday evening is bringing rainstorms moving inland with temperatures in the lower 90s and upper 80s.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Tuesday afternoon, we are tracking a few slow-moving downpours moving inland.
  • Showers should fade after sunset.
  • Mostly sunny on Wednesday with an isolated coastal shower moving southwest off the Atlantic.
  • Highs will reach the lower 90s inland and upper 80s to near 90 degrees at the coast
  • High rip current risk remains for the next several days as swells continue to arrive from hurricane “Erin” 
  • Breakers will be 7-10+ feet on Wednesday with higher seas offshore.
  • The best advice is to stay out of the water.
  • Some beach erosion is possible at high tides.

TROPICS:

  • Hurricane Erin is a Category 2 hurricane east of the Bahamas.
  • Fortunately, there is very high confidence in the core of Erin remaining well offshore the eastern United States.
  • Erin’s wind field is very large and is expected to grow, pushing large swells toward the southeast coast, including all of our beaches.
  • Frequent, life-threatening rip currents are very likely at all local beaches today and lasting through at least Thursday.
  • Wave heights will build toward 6-10 feet by Wednesday and Thursday. This will cause at least some beach erosion around the times of high tide.
  • Higher-than-normal tides are possible later this week, which could produce some minor coastal flooding in the flood-prone tidal locations.
  • Behind Erin, two other tropical waves bears watching in the long-range, but it is far too soon for any specifics.
  • The next name is Fernand (pronounced fair-NAHN).

Take a look at the First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 73

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Isolated shower along the coast. High: 92

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated storm. 74/94

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 75/94

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. 74/90

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. 74/92

MONDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storm. 74/93

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storm. 74/92

