Local

First Alert Weather: A few showers in view with more summer-like heat

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • It’s another 90° day in Jax with lots of sunshine.
  • The sea breeze is advancing well inland this afternoon.
  • Isolated showers and storms have popped up in Southeast Georgia. There’s even been a few spots of rain near the Jacksonville Metro in Northeast Florida. The best chance for an isolated shower/storm this evening & tonight will be inland & also in SE GA.
  • A few showers will be hanging out near the coast of SE GA Monday morning.
  • Areas of rain gradually shift toward I-95/Jacksonville Metro midday, then inland by afternoon.
  • The best chance for rain in Jacksonville will be midday, but several neighborhoods will miss out. The best chance for heavy downpours of rain & some thunder & lightning will be inland & SW of Jax
  • Temperatures cool slightly Mon/Tue before warming back up to near 90° on Thu/Fri.
  • Most of the work week is dry.
  • Next weekend is showing signs of more rain, especially on Saturday - we’ll be tracking it.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

Here’s your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Iso. Shower North. Low: 66
  • TOMORROW: A Few Showers & Storms, Shifting Inland. High: 84
  • TUE: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant! 65/81
  • WED: Mostly Sunny & Warm. 61/86
  • THU: Mostly Sunny. 62/87
  • FRI: Partly Sunny & Hot. 65/89
  • SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 65/88
  • SUN: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers. 65/83

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!