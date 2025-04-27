First Alert Weather: A few showers in view with more summer-like heat

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- It’s another 90° day in Jax with lots of sunshine.
- The sea breeze is advancing well inland this afternoon.
- Isolated showers and storms have popped up in Southeast Georgia. There’s even been a few spots of rain near the Jacksonville Metro in Northeast Florida. The best chance for an isolated shower/storm this evening & tonight will be inland & also in SE GA.
- A few showers will be hanging out near the coast of SE GA Monday morning.
- Areas of rain gradually shift toward I-95/Jacksonville Metro midday, then inland by afternoon.
- The best chance for rain in Jacksonville will be midday, but several neighborhoods will miss out. The best chance for heavy downpours of rain & some thunder & lightning will be inland & SW of Jax
- Temperatures cool slightly Mon/Tue before warming back up to near 90° on Thu/Fri.
- Most of the work week is dry.
- Next weekend is showing signs of more rain, especially on Saturday - we’ll be tracking it.
Here’s your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Iso. Shower North. Low: 66
- TOMORROW: A Few Showers & Storms, Shifting Inland. High: 84
- TUE: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant! 65/81
- WED: Mostly Sunny & Warm. 61/86
- THU: Mostly Sunny. 62/87
- FRI: Partly Sunny & Hot. 65/89
- SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 65/88
- SUN: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers. 65/83
