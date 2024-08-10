First Alert Weather: A few storms each day before an onshore wind late week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma is tracking storms on Saturday.

Storms have fired and moved offshore south of I-10 Saturday afternoon.

There will be a few more storms that develop, mainly along & north of I-10 & west of Jax.

Preseason action at The Bank looks dry, warm, and humid.

Sunday brings the next round of midday and afternoon storms.

This weather pattern doesn’t really change until Thursday of next week.

Onshore winds surge in from the Atlantic beginning on Thursday.

Temperatures drop slightly and the threat of storms will go down a bit too.

In the tropics, a disturbance in the Central Atlantic will be approaching the Caribbean next week.

This system is forecast to become the next named storm, Ernesto.

Puerto Rico looks to be near the potential track of this system on Wednesday.

Early indications pull this system out over the Atlantic, east of our area.

Rough seas and surf could impact our beaches, depending on the size of the storm and far away it is.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower/Storm Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 76

TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Midday & Afternoon Storms. High: 94

MON: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/93

TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/92

WED: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 76/93

THU: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 76/92

FRI: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. 75/89

SAT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. 74/89

