First Alert Weather: A few weekend storms as we track the tropics

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team said it’s another hot one with little rain in the forecast.

There will be a few storms hit or miss through the evening commute. Lots of neighborhoods won’t see rain at all.

This weekend is very similar to Friday -- hot and humid with a few storms each day. Neither Saturday nor Sunday will be a washout, but keep an eye to the sky for midday and afternoon storms.

Rain and storms should leave before the Jaguars’ preseason game Saturday evening. The weather pattern remains pretty stagnant, or not changing, into next week.

Back to School Monday morning will be just fine, but keep an eye out for storms in the afternoon.

Tropics

A tropical wave in the East-Central Atlantic bears watching in the long term.

Long-range forecasts pull this system up near the Bahamas by late next week. Early indications keep this system over the Atlantic, but there will likely be some forecast changes. Anyone with interests along the East Coast needs to stay up to date with the forecast.

The next named storm on the list is “Ernesto.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 76

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. High: 94

SUN: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 76/94

MON: Yup. Same. 74/93

TUE: Mmhmm. 74/92

WED: Otra Vez. 76/93

THU: Once more…with FEELING! 76/92

FRI: Annnnd one more time. 75/92

